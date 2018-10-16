Malawi can pull a surprise win against Cameroon -RVG

October 16, 2018 Chem'bwana Nkolokosa –Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Malawi national football team coach Ron Van Geneugden (RVG) has said his charges can stage an upset to Cameroon at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre on Tuesday in the African Cup of Nations (Afcon) campaign.

Malawi coach RVG and his technical staff: High morale

Malawi’s campaign suffered a blow after a hard-fought 1-0 loss to the Indomitable Lions in Yaoundé on Friday in the first leg as Morocco beat Coromos by the same margin to rise to position two in Group B.

But RVG is optimistic that the Flames could turn the tables and beat Cameroon as they seek to turn Kamuzu Stadium into “a fortress again.”

He said: “I have this good feeling that we will make Malawians smile as we return to Kamuzu Stadium,” he said.

RVG said the morale and atmosphere in the Flames camp is “amazing”.

The Coach said his charges are prepared “to put a smile on Malawians.”

The Belgian said he has confidence the Flames “can pull off a surprise” against a team full of Europe based professionals.

RVG urged Malawians to come in large numbers and give the players vocal support and make Cameroon see red at Kamuzu Stadium.

He described the match as a “must-win.”

Group B will only produce one qualifier should Cameroon, hosts of the finals, finish in the top two.

But two teams could qualify in the event that Cameroon, currently leading the group with seven points drops to three.

Mr coach just keep quiet and wait for results, u have been telling us all this trash since you came some 2 years ago, shameeeeeee

6 minutes ago
chimanga Chaponda
Guest
chimanga Chaponda

if wishes were horses, beggars would ride

