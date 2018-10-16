Labour pains at University of Malawi, staff go on strike

Support staff in the University of Malawi (Unima) has started a strike to force government to increase their perks and arrears in respect of a demand for 10 percent increase which the government offered in July 2017.

The action would disrupt learning at Chancellor College (Chanco) , the Polytechnic , College of Medicine and Kamuzu College of Nursing, all constituent colleges of Unima, as students will be failing to access the library, laboratories and other key facilities operated by the clerical, technical and support staff.

University Workers Trade Union (UWTU) secretary general James Khando said talks with Unima management have collapsed over what he said was due to failed efforts to resolve the issue internally as well as failed conciliation between the two over the matter.

He said Unima council paid the 10 percent to academic and administrative members and excluded the support staff.

“We have been engaging them but nothing tangible has been discussed so we go on strike,” said Khando.

Unima registrar Benedicto Wokomaatani Malunga blamed the support staff leadership for proceeding on strike.

