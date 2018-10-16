Mangochi DHO to embark on cervical cancer screening

Mangochi district health office (DHO) is expected to screen over 2000 women for cervical cancer, thanks to support from Community of Saint’ Egidio’s Disease Relief through Excellent and Advanced Means (DREAM).

Speaking in an interview ahead of the campaign, Mangochi District Hospital Matron Mercy Paundi said the exercise will run for 4 days from 23-26 October 2018 after the district launches it on 22 October, 2018 at St. Augustine 3 Primary School.

She mentioned Kapire, Chilipa, Monkey-Bay, Namwera, Nankumba, Makanjira, Malombe, Katuli and Mulibwanji as some of the selected 14 health centres in the district they have planned to undertaken the task.

Said Paundi: “We want to encourage women aged from 15 years going upwards from these areas to come and test for cervical cancer to know whether they have the disease or not. This is their lifetime opportunity they should not miss because cases of cervical cancer in the district are high.”

She said last time when they held the mass screening campaign, they managed to screen at least 1812 women out of the 2000 targeted women as the exercise coincided with Ramadan.

“But this time around with the robust awareness campaigns we have lined-up before the commencement date, we are certain of beating the target,”

Dream Project District Coordinator for Mangochi, Darlington Thole said they are supporting ministry of health to fight against cervical cancer as it is the number one killer disease for women in Malawi.

“The disease poses a serious threat to women in Malawi because at least 3684 women are diagnosed with it and 2314 women die every year,” he hinted.

Added Thole: “It has been noted that Mangochi, despite having the population of over 1 million people, only few women have undergone cervical cancer screening. Hence, we are doing all what we can to ensure that women should go for cervical cancer screening in order to fight against the scourge.”

Thole pledged his organization’s unrelenting efforts, saying through its “Strengthening Diagnostic Capabilities of Malawian Healthy Systems” project which is being funded by Norwegian Church Aid (NCA); they want to save more lives of women.

