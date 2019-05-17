Indeed ignore SKC at your peril: Chilima the incoming Malawi President

We tend to trivialise success of those we see or interact with everyday, opting to struggle looking for lessons elsewhere – perhaps the Biblical prophets are not respected at home describes it best.

We read books and watch videos on success, spend precious time on google reading “how to manage time” or burn nights reading “The 4am Club”, “Seven Habits of Highly Effective People”… essentially, reading articles and books chronicling how political and business leaders or any such leaders, elsewhere, effectively use or used their time, in order to deliver and succeed in life.

But folks, in all honesty, if you’re aspiring to break the world, Hon Saulos Chilima’s work ethic, confidence and determination, are worth reading carefully and emulating, if you can.

Beyond that, his style in leading from the front, particularly in regard to style, quality, detail, time and stress management, keeping to his spiritual life and himself fit by sticking to a body-exercise regime, are not just inspiring, but attributes that are essential for change management anywhere – for building an organisational culture – for radical reconfiguration and recalibration of systems and institutions.

You can’t help it but give it to him.

Last year when I reflected on his huge leadership potential, through “Ignore VP at your peril” I, mostly, considered how at a young age he had risen to the post of CEO of, then, arguably, Malawi’s biggest Telecommunication company, and the growth/presence of that company across the country – with innovative products that included yabooka, and all the K20 scratch cards – of course it earned him a nickname, Mr…Money, and how, eventually, he was noticed and became Vice President of Malawi.

These are in no way mean achievements.

Looking back at the quality of his campaign, how he has actively and carefully used the “first-mover advantage” card, and influenced adoption of branding and online live coverage across the board, each time letting his competition follow, well, I have no more to add, except to imagine the difference he would make to mother Malawi from day one.

For those of us who aspire for political office, business leadership, civic space and activisms, regardless the party you support, there’s a lot to learn from Saulos Klaus Chilima.

The now and the future belong to you and me; with his style, I believe, you can succeed at anything.

I wish SKC the very best!

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :