Mutharika takes pride of transforming Blantyre: ‘I will develop Malawi like Singapore next 5 years’

May 17, 2019 Mercy Makuwira -Mana 3 Comments

President Peter Mutharika says his government has completely transformed the face of Blantyre through various development projects that have been implemented in the district.

Mutharika inspired by own achievements in first term of office

DPP supporters in Blantyre

Mutharika in DPP political base

The President was speaking on Friday at Chigumula during the start of a whistle stop tour that he conducted in Blantyre and Thyolo.

The President, therefore, said there was need for Malawians to vote for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on May 21 to ensure continued development in the next coming five years.

“In the next five years, Malawi will surely develop to the level of South Africa or Singapore,” said Mutharika, adding that his government was conversant with drivers of development such as road network and skills development.

The Head of State then appealed to all Malawians who have registered for the forthcoming elections to go and vote in their large numbers, saying each and every vote counts.

“My government has fulfilled each and every commitment it made in 2014 manifesto, if voted we will continue from there to make sure that poverty is eradicated once and for all in the country,” said Mutharika.

Earlier, the president described the opposition parties retrogressive, saying they are always against development initiatives his government implements such as FISP.

In his remarks, Traditional Authority Kapeni endorsed the President, appealing to people in his area to vote for Mutharika, saying he had delivered during his tenure.

“The only way we can show gratitude to the president is through the ballot box,” said Kapeni while citing different development projects that have been carried out his area such as electrification of the area and improvement of Limbe to Mpemba Road.

The State President is conducting whistle stop tours to appeal to Malawians to vote for the DPP- led government in the forthcoming elections slated for May 21.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

3
Leave a Reply

avatar
3 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
Favour of YahwehSilica gellRoll Out ATI Now Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Favour of Yahweh
Guest
Favour of Yahweh

APM, the unstoppable, un breakable, The unblock able. Mtunda wa chitukuko, namatetule wa chitukuko. We need transformers to change our country. We have admired other countries for a long time and now it is our season of favour. Viva APM! Viva DPP!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
18 minutes ago
Silica gell
Guest
Silica gell

This is the message and information Malawians need as at now

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
30 minutes ago
Roll Out ATI Now
Guest
Roll Out ATI Now

Ata inu muzikapuma uko.

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
41 minutes ago

More From web