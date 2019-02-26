India’s Medobal Health opens branch in Malawi

Medobal Health on Friday even launched its branch in Malawi with a promise to offer Malawians direct access to medical specialists in India using an affordable package that includes travel, documentation, accommodation, translation, treatment, and recovery.

Medobal is a global healthcare company currently operating 15 countries, hosting patients from all over the world, with India being one of Medobal’s hosting nations.

The company brings patients to its partnered medical institutions from Gulf countries and Africa, among others.

Medobal Health Country Director, Kettie Kamwangala, said: “The coming of Medobal to Malawi will, among others, facilitate knowledge transfers on different specialities and advanced techniques between local and Indian doctors. The company will be conducting Continuing Medical Education (CME) programmes for local doctors thereby strengthening Malawi’s health system.

Further said Kamwangala:“The advantages of bringing Medobal’s services to Malawi are many. Chief among them is the fact that India is one country that is able to offer advanced treatments at lower costs compared to developed countries like USA, Europe, Japan, Dubai and South Africa. The other advantage is that this will eventually bring foreign direct investments from India to Malawi, thus strengthening our economy. As Medobal is spreading across 15 countries worldwide through partnerships with 20 international institutions, it is important that Malawi is not left behind or left out.”

She added that the coming in of Medobal will increase the value and capacity of Malawi’s upcoming generation of doctors, as well as open doors for further medical studies in India for the best students.

“The dream of bringing Medobal to Malawi began with a year of research on Malawi’s healthcare system. But to turn that dream into reality takes determination, perseverance, and focus. It also takes collaboration, like the kind we are developing between the top surgeons in India and Malawi who share our vision of keeping Malawi healthy, even in the face of major illnesses like cancer,” Kamwangala said.

The Ministry of Health Chief Director, Bestone Chisamile, said:“Investing in healthy people is the bedrock of economic and social development. I therefore appreciate the interest of Medobal family to assist governments in this network in building capabilities for quality improvement in coordinated ways.”

Chisamile explained the launch of the company in Malawi signifies that quality healthcare service is everyone’s responsibility saying the launch of Medobal in Malawi will enable countries to accelerate actions through well-coordinated and harmonised efforts to keep improving using evidence-based standards and implementation interventions.

