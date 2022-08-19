Inkosi ya Makhosi M’mbelwa University on the cards

Malawians can now rekindle their hopes on the implementation of Inkosi ya Makhosi M’mbelwa University in Mzimba following the appointment of the Public University Working Committee (PUWC) chaired by Professor Zachary Kasomekera.

Inkosi ya Makhosi M’mbelwa University was a brain child of former Malawi President Bingu wa Mutharika who actually named it Mombela University but died in office on April 5, 2012 before the implementation of the project.

The other heads of state that came after Mutharika, including his brother Peter, did very little or nothing to have the university established until the Chakwera administration which renamed the university and now a committee to oversee the implementation of the project has been appointed.

According to a press statement signed by Principle Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Chikondano Mussa, the appointment of members of the committee is effective 29th July, 2022 and besides the Inkosi ya Makhosi M’mbelwa University project, PUWC will also be responsible for all new public universities development projects.

Public Relations Officer for the ministry, Chikondi Chimala, confirmed the appointment of the committee.

“The immediate task of the committee is to oversee the implementation of Inkosi ya Makhosi M’mbelwa University in Mzimba,” said Chimala.

Chief Executive Officer for Civil Society Education Coalition (CSEC), Benedicto Kondowe, has stressed that the committee should be free from politics.

“This is a welcome development. Government should allow the committee to be very free from politics,” he said.

Other members of the committee are Professor Happy Kayuni, Dr Fanny Chigwa, Mrs Masuzgo Hara, Dr Macpherson Jere and Dr Richard Dilawo.

