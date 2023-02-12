Inquiry clears Teveta manager over workplace harassment allegations

February 12, 2023 Naomi Mkwanda Be the first to comment
An independent investigation team has cleared Technical, Entrepreneurial and Vocational  Education and Training Authority (Teveta) manager over workplace harassment allegations.
This follows a suicide of one of staff members who claimed she experienced workplace harassment.

Kachola who has been cleared of workplace harassment allegations at Teveta
But an independent investigation team instituted by Teveta has cleared Regional Manager for the South, Conceptor Kachoka of the allegations and she is now back to work.
According to an internal memorandum dated February 6, 2023 signed by Teveta Executive Director Elwin Sichiola, Kachoka has been recalled from her administrative leave  with effect from February 6, 2023.
Sichiola says in the communication that the independent investigation team, which had representation from the office of the Comptroller of Statutory Corporation, Ministry of Labour, Malawi Congress of Trade Unions and Legal Counsel from M&M Global, cleared Kachoka.
Kachoka was accused of workplace harassment at the regional service centre in the South.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Malawi moving towards reduction of TB incidences by 2030

National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Elimination Program (NTLEP) Manager, James Mpunga, has disclosed that Malawi is on the right course towards...

Close