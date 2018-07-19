Invest in youths, Malawi President Mutharika urges Comesa leaders

President Peter Mutharika has called upon leaders under the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) countries to invest in the youths.

The President made the call in Lusaka in his key note address entitled the next COMESA and the next generation on Wednesday during heads of state and government summit which took place at Mulungushi International Conference centre in the city.

“Our planning for production, distribution and consumption of natural and financial resources must always put the youth at the center stage.

“The way we plan and manage our resources today shapes the reality of our next generation. So let us consider the youth as a human resource that can be defined as an opportunity and not as a problem,” said Mutharika.

The president said it is important for COMESA as an organization to put in place measures that will empower and create jobs for the youths.

He said it was pleasing to note that various member states were already taking active measures to address issues affecting the youth in their respective countries.

On that note the President called for unity and consolidation of the efforts among COMESA member states for meaningful and sustainable impacts.

“By the nature of the mission and aspirations of COMESA, the Youth agenda should inevitably be at the core of our focus,” said Mutharika.

On economic integration Mutharika said there was need for COMESA as an economic community to aspire for achievable and sustainable economic and social progress in all of its member states.

He however, said the vision would require critical thinking and development of the human resource capital through investments made in the youths.

Mutharika said through the development of the human resource capital the nature and patterns of trade would change and the economies of the region would likely grow.

“Our economic community will be trading services more than goods. There will be more demand for ICT, banking, financial and tourism services among others,” he said.

