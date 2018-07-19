Stray Lion from Zambia terrorizes Chitipa, kills six cattle

A stray lion believed to have escaped from Zambia’s Lwangwa Game Reserve is on rampage in Malawi’s northern district of Chitipa killing six cattle in the process.

Chitipa Police publicist Gladwell Simwaka said the lion had been spotted at Muluka and Sopelera in Kameme where it killed three cattle.

He also said the wild’s most feared animal was spotted at Kasisi, Ilomba and Lwakwa where it had also killed three cattle.

“Chitipa police station is informing and warning the general public that there is a lion terrorizing areas around senior chief Kameme and Traditional Authority Mwaulambia in Chitipa district.

“Therefore, the general public is hereby warned against moving at night until the situation is normalized,” he said in a statement.

He further said since the animal is dangerous as it kills, people should avoid night errands.

However, Simwaka said police and game officials have been deployed to hunt down the animal.

