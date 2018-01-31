Irate mob kill two cattle rustlers in Chikwawa

An angry mob killed two men at Nchalo Trading Centre in Chikwawa District during the week-end after suspecting them to have stolen cattle, Police have confirmed.

Chikwawa Police Public Relations Officer, Foster Benjamin, said the incident occurred at Ndirande in Malemia Village in Traditional Authority Lundu near Nchalo Trading Centre.

Police, with the assistance of members of the community have identified one deceased as Mussa Dyson, 26, while the other’s identity remains anonymous.

“It is believed that the duo stole a cow during the night which was tied to a tree close to the dam and got caught in the processing of herding it,” said Benjamin.

Benjamin added: “They were hacked to death by the angry mob and later dumped Dyson in a dam while the other was dumped in the bush, just 20 metres away from the dam.”

Benjamin said villagers discovered the deceased persons in the morning who later notified the police.

“Police arrived on the scene and took both deceased persons to Chikwawa District Hospital. Post-mortem results showed that the two died due to severe loss of blood,” said Benjamin.

Dyson hailed from Roja Village in the area of Traditional Authority Lundu.

Police have since strongly condemned mob justice, and have urged members of the community to desist from taking the laws into their own hands.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :