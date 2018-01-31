Nyasa BB kick out Zakazaka, Nyirenda and Kamlete

Nyasa Big Bullets Football Club has permanently released four of their players including strikers Jimmy Zakazaka and Andy Kamlete as well as defender George Nyirenda from their current squad.

Nyasa Times also understands that four other players will be loaned out to other clubs.

Bullets Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Fleetwood Haiya confirmed the development on Wednesday.

But Haiya could not divert names of those undesirables in an interview with the local press.

Reorts reaching Nyasa Times indicates that among those to be loaned out include Cuthbert Sinetre, Ian Chinyama, Bernard Chimaimba and Talekereni Anzeru Joseph.

So far Bullets have managed to sign three new faces in the ongoing window.

The new faces include Righteous Banda from Civil Sporting, Precious Phiri from Azam Tigers, Patrick Phiri from Premier Bet Wizards FC and Sankhani Mkandawire whose contract exipired wit a Tanzanian Premier

Soccer League Club.

Nyasa Big Bullets technical panel will have a chance to access some of their new signings this weekend as the team travels to Lilongwe to play Be Forward Wanderers on Saturday before facing Masters Security 24 hours later

In a related development, Lilongwe based Police outfit, Blue Eagles FC has also expelled three players namely Dave Ng’ambi, Tizgowere Kumwenda and Luke Milanzi while Carlington Misomali, Blessings Phiri and Geo Banda will be loaned out.

