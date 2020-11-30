Israel medical team to offer support to Malawi Cancer Centre, donate Covid-19 equipment

A delegation of five medical doctors from Israel is in the country to assess the National Cancer Centre where they will offer support and Monday met the Minister of Health and officials at Capital Hill.

Deputy Ambassador of the State of Israel, Eyal David said the visit of medical doctors follows a meeting by Minister of Foreign Affairs Eisenhower Mkaka with Israeli officials in Jerusalem some three weeks ago.

David said the medical team would appreciate on how the cancer centre would be managed in offering treatment to patients.

“Our medical team is ready to work closely with their Malawians counterparts in making sure the Cancer centre provides the necessary support in caring and treating patients in the country,” David pointed out.

Ministry of Health Khumbize Chiponda expressed gratitude to Israel for fulfilling its intention to help the Cancer Centre.

Chiponda asked for a specialized cancer centre for children saying most of them are having different conditions which required specialized treatment outside the country.

“We are mostly referring them for treatment to South Africa and we are hoping that our cancer centre will be able to handle them once completed,” she added.

Chiponda said the visit by the medical doctors will help to cement the relationship between Lilongwe and Jerusalem.

The Israel medical doctors also donated Covid-19 equipment after the meeting and visited the Cancer Center at Kamuzu Central Hospital.

Chiponda admitted the country had problems of Covid-19n testing due to limited test kits within health facilities.

“This gesture from the State of Israel is a clear indication of the commitment that the two Governments have towards the collaboration in the health sector,” she noted.

The Minister added that the public health sector in the country faces numerous challenges ranging from in adequate human resources, lack of critical equipment to lack of adequate infrastructure.

Chiponda said Malawi was affected with Covid-19 and recorded over 185 deaths.

She said the situation seemed to have improved for the better but it looks like the countries which ably managed the pandemic are now faced with second wave of the disease.

“When we were faced with the pandemic, the country had no capacity to treat it but was only able treat symptoms of the disease and bed capacity in our health facilities was limited,” the Minister explained.

She assured Israel the donation would be put to use in order to address challenges of testing the country has been facing.

On his part, David said his government has made the donation to help Malawi fight the disease.

He said Malawi and Israel has consolidated their diplomatic relation with the intention to open Malawian Embassy in Jerusalem summer 2021.

