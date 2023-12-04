Japan commits to the promotion of karate sport in Malawi

The Japanese Ambassador to Malawi Mr. Yoichi Oya has expressed his government’s commitment to promote karate sport in Malawi.

Oya made the sentiments at the fifth Japanese Ambassador’s Karate Championship. The championship took place at the Blue Gym in Lilongwe on Saturday.

He said karate, which dates back to 500 years ago, was developed as a form of unarmed self-defence technique and can also be used an educational tool for Malawi.

“Like other martial arts, self-discipline and mutual respect are the core of karate. Therefore, karate can also serve as an educational tool among the youth to promote values such as patience, humility, mutual respect and self-discipline in this age where rights are sometimes abused to promote unruly behavior,” said Oya.

He said he is looking forward to seeing Malawian karatekas participating in international competitions and that his embassy is committed to promoting the multifunctional sport as one of the enablers of Malawi’s socio-economic growth.

In his remarks, Malawi’s Deputy Director of Sports, Justice Msopera, said the Government of Malawi appreciates the contribution the Government of Japan continues to make towards national efforts to promote various sports in Malawi.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!