Jappie hits at  Livingstonia Synod, says it should be enlisted as political party

Minister of Transport and Public Works, Jappie Mhango, who has been an attack dog of the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in recent times, has his at Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) Livingstonia Synod for attacking some government policies.

Mhango, who is also national director of campaign for the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), said the Livingstonia Synod should be enlisted as a political party other than being a church.

He also had a dig at synod’s general secretary the Reverend Levi Nyondo, saying he should freely come on the frontline politics and fight with government.

Mhango was reacting to Nyondo’s criticism of DPP led administration, accusing it of being nepotistic and that some of its policies are marginalising people on ethnic and regional backgrounds.

The minister said the church leaders at Livingstonia Synod have gone astray and need to repent to be grateful to Mutharika’s administration on what it is doing to the northern region, the base of the synod.

Speaking at Chintheche in Nkhatabay, Mhango said government is constructing a road to the church’s old headquarters in Rumphi District.

“And they cannot see that development. They ran away from Rumphi to Mzuzu where they transferred their headquarters due to that poor road. Can they come in the open and point out our failure?”

Mhango continued: “ Tizingowakhululukira a anthu a Mulunguwa chifukwa amayankhula mosefukila. Osangosiya kutumikirako bwanji tidzamenyere limodzi game ya ndaleyi? [We should just forgive them because they talk too much, Let them resign and join frontline politics and we can challenge each other in the same platform.]

A fortnight ago, Mhango courted controversy for uttering racist and discriminatory remarks targeted at Malawi Congress Party (MCP) aspiring vice-president Muhammad Sidik Mia. He described Mia as ‘mzungu’ and colonialist.

Nyondo, who is one of DPP-led government’s most acerbic critics, said they will continue their role of proclaiming the truth.

He said the Synod is against the equitable selection of students into public universities and other institutions of higher learning as examples of policies framed to marginalise some sections of people based on their ethnic and regional backgrounds.

The policy, popularly known as the quota system, was introduced during the rule of former president Bingu wa Mutharika.

“The Livingstonia Synod of the CCAP maintains its stand on quota system policy. We say no to quota system. It is aimed at dividing this country; and, as such, we say away with quota system in the name of the Father, Son and the Holy Spirit. We want merit in this country,” he said.

He asked legislators from the north to raise the issues in Parliament .

