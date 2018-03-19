A person with albinism abducted in Machinga

Malawi Police in Machinga are desperately looking for a 22 year old person with albinism amid fears that he was abducted from his house.

Eastern region police spokesperson James Sauka said the hunt for Macdonald Masambuka started in earnest soon after his missing was reported to police on February 9, 2018.

“We have not yet made any breakthrough but the hunt continues, we will stop looking for him until we find him,” said Sauka.

The missing of Masambuka has prompted Human Rights Defenders Forum to write the police to express worry over lack of mechanisms to protect people with albinism.

Chairperson of the Forum, Timothy Mtambo, said it was surprising that people with albinism continue to be killed and maimed after the government made commitment to protect them.

He said the police should empower community policing groups to deal with abductions of people with albinism.

The missing of Masambuka brings back memories of last year when over 20 persons with albinism were killed and over 100 were either maimed or fled their homes in fear of killers.

This prompted the government to enact tougher laws aimed at protecting people with albinism.

