Jay Jay C to release two songs ‘Oripa’ and ‘Simple life’

Malawi’s celebrated dancehall music artist, Jay Jay C has said he is set to release two singles ‘Oripa and Simple life’ on June 30 and July 3, this year, respectively.

Jay Jay C, real name James Juma Chitsonga is currently making headlines in the Urban Malawi music arena with the video which he released on May 28 for his song ‘Sulingati enawa.’

Speaking in an interview on Thursday, the ‘Jangiliya’ fame musician told Malawi News Agency (Mana) that the songs were recorded and produced at Raj Records and they are addressing daily life issues.

“Oripa is a love song whereby a man is pleading to his lover that she should not leave him as a result of the problems they are going through, while simple life is a song which is talking to fellow Malawians that they should learn to live with the basic needs they have to make life simple,” said the Blantyre based artist.

He added that both songs will be featured in his debut album ‘Mulingo Wina’ which currently has three songs, adding that videos for the songs were already shot and they are going to see light of the day after the release of the audios.

Jay Jay C, therefore, said he has decided to release the new songs at different intervals with the aim of allowing circulation without compromising each other adding that ‘Oripa’ is going to be premiered on Born and Bred MBC Radio 2 program while ‘Simple life’ is going to be premiered on Joy FM Radio.

He, therefore, urged his fans to continue supporting his music for him to continue delivering good music.

The artist came into the limelight in 2015 with singles such as Iwe Maliro and Dzakapangira which were in his first album ‘Kupanga dzina’ and in 2016 he won Urban Music Party awards best new comer and best dancehall artist

