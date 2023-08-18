JTI continues empowering farmers, rewards them through Mlimi Wozitsata Ayiphule Promo

Three lucky winners have gone away with various prizes in the promotion dubbed Mlimi Odzitsata, which JTI Leaf Malawi Limited has been conducting.

Some of the prizes include three maize mills, hullers and motorcycles.

The prizes represented one each per region. One of Malawi’s leading tobacco buyers, JTI Leaf Malawi on Thursday, August 17, 2023, conducted the first of three grand draws for ‘Mlimi Wozitsata Ayiphule’ promotion launched on March 31, 2023.

The promotion, which falls under the company’s flagship grower incentive program called Mlimi Wozitsata was launched as a way of rewarding its growers who year in, year out, deliver contracted volumes of tobacco of exceptional quality.

Speaking at the draw, which was conducted in Nambuma, Lilongwe, JTI Leaf Malawi’s Corporate Affairs and Communications Director, Limbani Kakhome said JTI as a company was impressed by the response they got from growers.

He said overall, 1,608 growers met the promotion criteria, with Lilongwe West leading the pack with a total of 373 entrants.

“We have been rewarding our growers every year through the Mlimi Wozitsata incentive program. This year, we have gone bigger, better, and bolder by introducing national grand prizes to be won by our contracted growers who fulfilled set criteria,” said Kakhome.

“We are very impressed by the response from growers. At national level 1,608 growers took part in the promotion, which is unprecedented.”

In the next three weeks, JTI will hand over three sets of a diesel engine maize mill and huller, and three motorcycles, fully registered, to a total of six clubs or estates.

Each region will have two grand prize winners taking home either a set of a maize mill and huller or a motorcycle. In the run up to the grand finale, growers across the country have been winning bags of NPK fertilizer, bags of urea fertilizer and pruning saws, as consolation prizes.

Winners will have their prizes delivered at their respective homes, according to Kakhome.

Speaking during an interview one of the winner Godfrey Msampha thanked JTI company for the competition.

Msampha said his life will never be the same. He said at first he thought the promotion was just a waste of time.

