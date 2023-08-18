Prophet Kambale promises instant miracles at Night of Satisfaction on Sept 1

Life International Church has promised instant miracles at its Night of Satisfaction scheduled for September 1, 2023.

The church’s founder and overseer, Prophet Amos Kambale, said the service will run from 7pm to 5am during which the Lord Jesus Christ will perform instant miracles.

“The Night of Satisfaction will take place at our usual place: Mbinzi Secondary School, which is opposite Lilongwe Water Board in Area 3, Lilongwe. Every financial problem, sickness, marital breakdown, barrenness, physical disabilities and all challenges will be sorted on these days,” said Kambale in a brief interview on Friday.

The prophet invited everyone going through financial, social, spiritual or economic problems to attend the Night of Satisfaction.

To attend the prayers, one should simply register by calling +265 (0) 881 207 474 / +265 (0) 999 411 511 or log into www.amoskambale.com.

Kambale challenged prospective participants to come expectant and in faith to receive solutions to their longtime social, economic and spiritual questions.

He said it is high time people knew that their maker has all solutions for their problems.

“A mechanic cannot know a vehicle better than a manufacturer. So, God knows how to solve all our challenges. Whatever you are going through, Jesus is still the ultimate solution to all life problems. I challenge all reading this to come and surely God will do it,” he said.

Added Kambale: “We have seen God performing all forms of miracles, including the blind receiving instant sight, the lame walking, HIV positive and cancer-stricken people getting healed, the barren getting pregnant, the poor are becoming rich, failures in schools becoming

successful students all after attending our prayers.”

Recently, Kambale courted controversy when he claimed to have healed a woman of HIV.

Kambale is a spiritual son of Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa of Zimbabwe.

