Police launch manhunt for businessman Shabir Salim Jussab over assault

The Malawi Police Service has launched a manhunt for businessman Mohamed Shabir Salim Jussab who is suspected to have assaulted his former employee – Stanford Kalitsilira.

The manhunt follows a complaint the 72-year-old Kalitsilira, a former driver at Jussab’s RR Trading in Limbe, lodged at Blantyre Police Station.

Jussab is reported to be in Saudi Arabia. Kalitsilira alleged that his boss assaulted him on July 16, 2023, after he fired him.

This prompted the Malawi Police Service to place Jussab on Interpol Red Alert last week after obtaining a warrant of arrest from a magistrate court in Blantyre for an alleged cyber harassment, contrary to section 86(b) of the Electronic Transaction and Cyber Security Act.

Jussab told one of the local media houses on Thursday that a police statement was already issued at Limbe Police Station regarding to the issue of Kalitsilira.

The businessman said the ex-employee trespassed on his property, adding the company has a closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage which clearly shows Kalitsilira initiated the assault on them.

South West Region Police Headquarters spokesperson Beatrice Mikuwa confirmed in a response to a questionnaire of the assault charge, adding investigations were ongoing.

In the assault case, the fired driver told police he was sacked after his boss accused him of wrongly parking a car.

Kalitsilira claimed that he was rescued by passersby, adding apart from the physical assault, Shabir also called him “a slave”.

