JZU Tembo tells MEC chair to step down: ‘Save Malawi from bloodshed’
Former Malawi Congress Party (MCP) strongman John Tembo has given a rare media interview, telling embattled Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Jane Ansah to resign voluntarily to save Malawi from destruction and bloodshed.
Ansah has been facing calls for her to resign for allegedly compromising herself and mismanaging the May 21 Tripartite Elections and purportedly favouring President Peter Mutharika.
Ansah, a judge of the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal, rejected any calls for her to resign on principle, saying she will wait for the court’s judgement on the matter to decide whether to call it quits.
But Tembo said she must step down.
“She is not the only one who can do that job. She better resign,” said Tembo.
He adds many voices both political and apolitical who are calling for the resignation of Ansah for presiding over an election marred with irregularities and vote result rigging.
Tembo said it was not good that people should be dying, property destroyed all because of one person.
He said there are many professionals who can ably handle her position.
In a speech monitored on taxpayer-funded Malawi Broadcasting Corporation Television on Wednesday, President Peter Mutharika observed that demonstrations, mainly organised and led by Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) to force Ansah to resign, have often turned violent, creating an atmosphere of lawlessness and anarchy in the country.
“All this is happening because some irresponsible opposition people who lost in the elections are creating anarchy in this country and they better stop. I will not allow them to turn this country into a jungle. Whoever is breaking the law will one day answer for it. I promise that,” said Mutharika.
Mutharika said this when he presided over the launch of the 2019/20 National Forestry Season at Nkando in Mulanje.
CONGRESS MITU SIKUGWIRA. ALIYENSE WA CONGRESS ANGOKAMBA ZA MAGAZI BASI ANTHU ANKHANZA INU KWANU KUDATHA MIX.
John tembo, was board chairman of 13 parastastals and never resigned due to his greed and sense of entitlement. He became first native minister of finance after eliminating dunduzu chisiza who was more qualified and reserved for the post. He stole the post of translator for kamuzu from John msonthi yet tembo was already serving as cabinet minister. Both chisiza and msonthi disappeared mysteriously. Now tembo is educating Malawians about resignation..?
Hahahahaha John tembo is a big crook, he’s a silent manipulator. Amapanga zinthu iyeyo nkusadziwika chinthu wapanga ndiyeyo. In fact he’s a criminal.. ‘bakili mukuzi’. Should we assume tembo he’s the brains behind anti assah violence?..
True changed man.
Someone lost the election. Someone won. In life it does not matter how you win. A win is a win. Next time make sure YOU win.
Iwe Malume, so you want Jane Ansah not to resign just because John Tembo did not resign? Are we going backwards or forwards? Do you realise the wind of change is blowing everywhere? You are still living in the past!
Kodi pitala basi adzingoyenda ku mulanje thyolo Blantyre mangochi zomba phalombe nkhumakayankhula zopusazakezi adziwetu kuti ife sitikumuopa zonsezi ndi iyeyo bwezaniko ku mzuzu bwana ku mzimba rumphi ndikumangani mudakayenda chothamanga msonkhano osapangisa pitaniko ku Karonga nkhatabay ngatidi munawina ufumuwo za Jane Ansah tippex madando izo munya zaka zachulukatu izi five a malawi
Tembo, how many people did you kill? I am sure that you are a happy person because your killing spirit is still active through Chakwela. To continue your killing spirit, you had to choose Chakwela, someone with the same spirit like you. Despite Chakwela being a pastor but you spiritually new about each other that is why of all old and dedicated members of MCP, the bloodshed spirit was not there and you had to choose a person with a spirit like you, shame!! If you are still alive just repent Mr Tembo and also advise your fellow bloodshed agent… Read more »
Mwina ulendo uno “amva” poti ayankhula ndi Baba Tembo, o’kulu o’nzawo.
Mmmm nkhani iyiyi tikambe lero when the court ruling is just around the corner. Mmmm this is a lagged response to the political situation. Hahaha unless the camp is looking for a fresh impetuous to start demonstrations again against Ansah. But we know we are past that.