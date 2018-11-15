K10m TNM ‘Bwalo Likule’ winner to build house

The K10 million “jackpot’ prize winner for the ongoing TNM Bwalo Likule promotion monthly prize winner, Nelson Gomani has revealed plans to build a house at his home area of Senior Chief Chikowi in Zomba.

Gomani emerged the second monthly grand prize winner of the K10 million in which K5 million is for 20 beneficiaries of his choice.

TNM Plc lived up to its promise to reward the a 29-year-old Gomani who works at ESCOM in Zomba as temporary linesman.

“I’m really excited because this has come as a surprise. I wasn’t expecting this to come. I will use a huge portion of the money to build a house and the rest I will use to establish a business,” said Gomani.

Gomani has already identified 20 beneficiaries to get K250,000 each and among them are his wife, two children, relatives, church reverend and friends.

“Of course, my parents, wife and my children are some of beneficiaries and it is good that TNM has given me an opportunity to assist them. I would like to encourage other customers to continue being loyal to the truly Malawian network TNM by using its products and services like Mpamba and others,” he said.

Speaking in Zomba during the handover ceremony, TNM’s Regional Distribution Manager for the South, Kondwani Kaluwa said the company is excited to fulfil its promotion pledge.

“The cheque presentation is proof that TNM indeed changes lives and creates possibilities, including Mr. Gomani who is getting his K10 million in which K5 million will be shared with beneficiaries of his choice,” said Kaluwa.

To stand a chance of winning, customers are required to use a minimum of K200 airtime every two weeks. During monthly draws, one lucky customer will win K10 million every month and will be required to split it into half, pocketing the K5 million and sharing the remainder of K5 million with 20 TNM subscribers of their choice.

There are also fortnightly draws during which 10 subscribers win K100,000 each and five subscribers win K500,000 each. During the same fortnightly draws, 100 subscribers also win K1,000 worth of airtime.

All financial prizes are redeemable through TNM’s mobile money platform, Mpamba. The promotion runs from 6 September to 29 November 2018.

