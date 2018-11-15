Weather pattern puzzles Malawi meteorological experts

The El Nino powered weather has puzzled experts as they are failing to predict when exactly the first rains would come, keeping farmers in the dark as to when they will plant.

The weather surprisingly keeps on changing from hot to cold, becoming unpredictable as to when the first rains will come.

Jolam Nkhokwe, the director of Climate Change and Meteorological Services said the country is expected to experience hot weather but could not say when Malawi should expect the first rains.

“This season is affected by El Nino weather pattern, this is a challenge to us because we are not able to predict when the first rains would come but keep on listening and reading our weekly weather updates,” he said.

He said it is expected that the first rains might come end November but might as well come later.

Nkhokwe said the north and lake shore areas might be experiencing scattered rains but the south and the centre will remain dry in the days to come.

Malawi depends on agriculture which is its economic backbone and the unpredictable weather is a serious concern to economists and the government.

Food prices determine inflation rates.

