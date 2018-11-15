MCP declares Chilapondwa winner in Ntchisi south: MP Nkhosa Kamwendo floored

Main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has declared former cabinet minister Ulemu Chilapondwa winner in the party primary elections in Ntchisi south.

This means incumbent member of parliament Langton Nkhosa Kamwendo has lost.

There was no immediate comment from Kamwendo but Chilapondwa said he was excited with the news.

“I am very satisfied, this is how things should have been,” said Chilapondwa.

MCP spokesperson Maurice Munthali said a team of appeals committee is satisfied that Chilapondwa won the elections.

The initial primary elections were marred by violence and disputes forcing the presiding officer to defer the announcement of the results.

The party is this Saturday expected to hold primary elections in Dedza east whose incumbent MP is Juliana Lunguzi and Salima north west whose MP is Jessie Kabwila after initial polls were marred by violence.

Regional party officials have told the aspiring candidates to hire body guards as they are not guaranteed of their safety when violence erupts again.

