MCP declares Chilapondwa winner in Ntchisi south: MP Nkhosa Kamwendo floored

Main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has declared former cabinet minister Ulemu Chilapondwa winner in the party primary elections in Ntchisi south.
This means incumbent member of parliament Langton Nkhosa Kamwendo has lost.
There was no immediate comment from Kamwendo but Chilapondwa said he was excited with the news.
“I am very satisfied, this is how things should have been,” said Chilapondwa.
MCP spokesperson Maurice Munthali said a team of appeals committee is satisfied that Chilapondwa won the elections.
The initial primary elections were marred by violence and disputes forcing the presiding officer to defer the announcement of the results.
The party is this Saturday expected to hold primary elections in Dedza east whose incumbent MP is Juliana Lunguzi and Salima north west whose MP is Jessie Kabwila after initial polls were marred by violence.
Regional party officials have told the aspiring candidates to hire body guards as they are not guaranteed of their safety when violence erupts again.
Koma MCP sizatheka. Why violence? Kukonda magazi . Mpaka aspiring candidates should hire body guards?
The late Chihana called it ” A party of death and darkness”
How difficult is it to hold primaries for MCP? It’s obvious there is a big problem. This is the start of the fall of Dr Chakwera. Mark my words.
Get your facts straight. There are certain areas in this country where whoever wins primaries for a particular party wins that constituency during elections. In such areas, expect tough competitions. This is true for big parties like MCP and DPP. So, in such areas expect misunderstandings, refuting results, fighting etc. if not handled well and especially if there is not enough security. So, probably the best for MCP is to ensure there is enough security e.g. hire the police. You need also to take note that MCP is poised to win next year’s elections and as such competition will be… Read more »