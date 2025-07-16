Kabambe Makes Another Bold Campaign Promise: “I Will Cut Fertilizer Price from K100,000 to K30,000”

UTM president Dalitso Kabambe has shaken up the campaign trail with yet another major electoral pledge — this time vowing to reduce the price of a 50Kg bag of fertilizer from the current K100,000 to just K30,000 if elected president in the upcoming September elections.

Addressing a sea of enthusiastic supporters at Njonja Primary School in Dedza during a whistle-stop rally, Kabambe said affordable fertilizer is key to ending hunger and reviving Malawi’s struggling agricultural sector.

“I will not just reduce prices — I will make fertilizer accessible to every hardworking farmer by producing it right here in Malawi,” Kabambe declared.

He announced plans to establish a local fertilizer manufacturing plant, promising that once Malawi begins producing its own inputs, the days of unaffordable farming will be over.

“We have the capacity. We have the resources. What we need is leadership with the will to act — and that’s what I’m offering Malawians,” he said.

Kabambe also committed to reducing the cost of essential commodities to ease the burden of daily life on ordinary citizens, saying: “This is not just a promise — it’s a mission to restore dignity to every household.”

With fertilizer prices currently choking smallholder farmers, Kabambe’s pledge is being seen as a daring move to win the hearts of the rural vote — and a direct challenge to the status quo.

