LWB hands over K20m kiosks to Area 45 residents

Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) has finally handed over eight water kiosks to the residents of Area 45 in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe.

Constructed at a value of over K20 million, the kiosks will play a crucial role in addressing waterborne diseases in the area. At the height of cholera outbreaks in 2023 and 2024, residents in Area 45 (also known as Bypass) were badly affected due to their lack of access to safe and clean drinking water.

Hence, the Minister of Health, Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, described the water facilities as a timely intervention in the fight against waterborne diseases.

“This is a very, very special day here in Area 45. These kiosks will assist more than 5000 people of this area, which is under our Senior Chief Malili. So it’s such a special day. As you know, we say, water is life. Without water, life becomes difficult,” said Kandodo Chiponda.

The minister disclosed that the Area 45 water kiosks were just some of the projects President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera and his government have undertaken to improve people’s access to water across Malawi.

“It shows how important Dr Chakwera considers issues of water, sanitation and hygiene. That is why we have a whole ministry responsible for water and sanitation. So this project, which we’re launching here today, I’m sure that the water bodies, are implementing similar projects in other cities,” said the minister.

Member of Parliament for Lilongwe Likuni Constituency and Minister of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare, Jean Muonaowauza Sendeza, appealed to the residents to safeguard the kiosks against vandals.

In his remarks, LWB board chairperson, Inkosi ya Makosi M’mbelwa V said the entity has spent over K20 million to construct the kiosks, assuring that his utility body will continue extending its services to other underserved areas.

