Kabambe Promises to Strip Presidential Immunity, Tackle Corruption, and Slash Government Waste

UTM Party president Dalitso Kabambe unveiled a series of bold pledges aimed at shaking up Malawi’s political and economic landscape ahead of the September 16 General Election. Among the most striking promises: removing presidential immunity from prosecution and enforcing radical accountability measures from day one.

Speaking at the party manifesto launch at Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe on Saturday, the former Reserve Bank governor vowed to end the country’s “culture of impunity.”

“If elected, my first act will be to instil a new politics of accountability,” Kabambe said. “On day one, I will enforce mandatory audits for all government spending, remove presidential immunity, and appoint highly competent leaders to the Anti-Corruption Bureau and Auditor General’s office.”

Within his first 100 days, Kabambe pledged forensic audits of all expenditures exceeding K5 billion over the past five years, targeting State Residences, the Malawi Defence Force, and the Malawi Police Service.

He slammed President Lazarus Chakwera’s administration for economic mismanagement, pointing to national debt soaring from K4 trillion in 2020 to K24 trillion—well over the K18 trillion parliamentary ceiling—and skyrocketing food prices, including fertiliser jumping 800 percent and maize climbing from K6,000 to K100,000 per bag.

To tame the economic crisis, Kabambe proposed a three-year austerity plan: cutting Cabinet portfolios to 18 ministers, eliminating presidential advisers, and freezing non-essential spending.

UTM spokesperson Felix Njawala dismissed calls for pre-election alliances, insisting the party already has an alliance with the Malawian people, and confirmed that Kabambe will be on the presidential ballot.

The launch featured documentaries highlighting Saulos Chilima’s legacy and UTM’s plans for transforming agriculture, while key figures, including Chilima’s widow Mary and PPM president Mark Katsonga, attended to endorse Kabambe’s vision.

