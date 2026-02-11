Kabwila Admits MCP Members Pocketed Billions, Backtracks Amid Public Outcry

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) publicity secretary Jessie Kabwila has landed in hot water after comments during a party gathering appeared to admit that some MCP members were involved in financial fraud during the previous administration—remarks she later tried to retract.

The incident occurred on Sunday at a Central Region office clean-up in Lilongwe, where Kabwila warned party members against punishing colleagues suspected of fraud simply because they did not benefit from the alleged schemes. In a statement that has ignited widespread debate, Kabwila lamented, “Others were receiving billions. It is painful because the spoils should have been shared.”

Her words, translated from Chichewa, read: “Let us not stone our own because we did not benefit. If Kabwila is said to have received this much, that is painful because she was supposed to share with friends. It is not a lie. It is painful that after a long journey, you have nothing when others received billions.”

Kabwila also urged MCP loyalists to refrain from attacking one another on social media and instead focus criticism on the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration.

However, the following day, Kabwila expressed regret, claiming her speech was intended for internal consumption and was “not meant for the public.”

The abrupt U-turn has raised eyebrows among political analysts. Political Science Association spokesperson Mavuto Bamusi called for accountability, noting that the remarks underscore a deepening post-election accountability crisis within the MCP.

Political commentator Wonderful Mkhutche said Kabwila’s statements suggest that the party is aware of alleged looting and corruption under its watch, highlighting lingering questions over transparency in past administrations.

The controversy comes against the backdrop of a wider crackdown on corruption: on January 21, 2026, the Financial Intelligence Authority (FIA) froze 16 bank accounts linked to Greenbelt Authority officials suspected of financial mismanagement.

Kabwila’s fleeting admission and rapid retraction have left the MCP grappling with a crisis of credibility—raising the question: if party insiders acknowledge fraud behind closed doors, can Malawi’s public ever be certain of full accountability?

