In a fiery and unapologetic address at Mbayani Primary School Grounds in Blantyre, former UTM Secretary General Patricia Kaliati took a sharp and mocking jab at Vice President’s Michael Usi’s burgeoning ‘Odya Zake Alibe Mulandu’ movement, accusing it of blatantly copying UTM’s branding and messaging. Known for her no-holds-barred rhetoric, Kaliati didn’t mince words as she dismissed the movement as a desperate rebranding effort by leaders who had failed in their previous political roles.

“Some people were given leadership positions in their parties but failed to deliver. Now, they’ve started a movement with slogans like ‘Odya Zake Alibe Mulandu,’” Kaliati declared with biting sarcasm. “When you hear such slogans, just know that the real thief is among them.” Her remarks were widely interpreted as a direct attack on Michael Usi, the former UTM Vice President and current leader of the ‘Odya Zake Alibe Mulandu’ movement.

The ‘Odya Zake Alibe Mulandu’ movement, which translates to “One who eats from their own means is not guilty,” has been gaining significant traction, particularly among young entrepreneurs and advocates of economic independence.

The movement’s core message emphasizes self-sufficiency, urging Malawians to focus on hard work and personal initiative rather than relying on government handouts or external aid. Its growing popularity has clearly rattled established political figures like Kaliati, who seem threatened by its potential to disrupt traditional party loyalties.

Kaliati’s criticism, however, went beyond mere political rivalry. She insinuated that the movement’s use of red resembles those of UTM was not a coincidence but a deliberate attempt to piggyback on the party’s established identity. “They are copying our homework, but they will fail because they don’t understand the assignment,” she quipped, drawing cheers from her supporters.

Political analysts suggest that Kaliati’s outburst reflects a broader anxiety among mainstream political parties about the rise of alternative movements like ‘Odya Zake Alibe Mulandu.’ With its focus on grassroots empowerment and economic self-reliance, the movement has struck a chord with many Malawians disillusioned by the failures of traditional politics. Its appeal lies in its ability to transcend partisan divides, offering a fresh narrative that resonates with a population weary of empty promises and political infighting.

Usi is yet to respond officially to Kaliati’s remarks. However, insiders within the ‘Odya Zake Alibe Mulandu’ movement suggest that they are unfazed by the criticism and remain committed to their mission. “We are not here to engage in petty political squabbles,” said one supporter. “Our focus is on empowering Malawians to take control of their own destinies.”

The clash between Kaliati and Usi’s movement highlights the shifting dynamics of Malawi’s political landscape. As movements like ‘Odya Zake Alibe Mulandu’ gain momentum, they challenge the dominance of established parties and force politicians like Kaliati to confront their own shortcomings. Whether this confrontation escalates into a full-blown political feud or fizzles out remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: the ‘Odya Zake Alibe Mulandu’ movement is no longer flying under the radar.

Kaliati’s mockery may have been intended to undermine Usi’s efforts, but it could also backfire, drawing even more attention to the movement and its message. In a country where political fatigue is palpable, the call for self-reliance and economic empowerment might just be the rallying cry that Malawians have been waiting for. As the drama unfolds, one thing is certain: Malawi’s political stage just got a lot more interesting.

