Ministry of Health Stresses Need for Policy Review Over NCDs

The Ministry of Health has expressed concerns over the lack of policy review to combat Noncommunicable Diseases (NCDs) and control unhealthy behaviors.

Director of Health Services responsible for reforms in the ministry, Mathias Joshua, emphasized this during the launch of the PEN-PLUS Project, highlighting the need for reviewing and enforcing laws to ensure the integration of health services across different sectors.

“The resumption of subjects such as Physical Education (PE) and the introduction of nutrition subjects in schools could help reduce Noncommunicable Diseases (NCDs), which are becoming more prevalent in the country,” Joshua stated.

He also pointed out that poor eating habits are increasing the rates of NCDs, such as heart disease and hypertension.

World Health Organization (WHO) country representative, Neema Kimambo, expressed commitment to ensuring improved access to NCD services to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and the Sustainable Development Goal 3.4 target by 2030.

“To the PEN-PLUS implementing districts, this is an opportunity to motivate you towards improving NCD services. It is already your requirement to provide NCD services in an integrated approach as advocated by the service delivery reform in the Health Sector Strategic Plan 3. Therefore, additional resources should give you the impetus to enhance service delivery even further,” she said.

The Package of Essential Noncommunicable Disease Interventions Plus (PEN-PLUS) is a strategy designed to improve access to care for severe NCDs in low- and middle-income countries.

In Malawi, the interventions will be implemented in the districts of Machinga, Mchinji, and Ntcheu.

