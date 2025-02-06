VillageReach launches Program to bolster Epidemic preparedness in Malawi

VillageReach, in partnership with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, has launched a new initiative aimed at strengthening health systems and improving responses to infectious disease outbreaks in Malawi and four other African countries.

The program, known as Integrated Laboratory Transport Systems to Stop Outbreaks, commenced in January 2025 and seeks to address critical barriers in diagnosing diseases such as polio, measles, yellow fever, Ebola, mpox, and cholera.

By enhancing laboratory sample referral and transportation systems, the program aims to ensure faster diagnoses, timely responses, and ultimately save lives in hard-to-reach communities.

Malawi, along with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Guinea, Tanzania, and Uganda, will benefit from this initiative, which is part of Takeda’s Global CSR Program, committing approximately $8 million over four years to these five countries.

VillageReach’s work is expected to directly impact 116,000 people and indirectly impact millions through improved disease detection and surveillance systems.

In Malawi, VillageReach will expand on-demand transportation beyond polio and measles samples to include other outbreak-prone diseases in all 800+ health facilities. Additionally, the program will train 400 community health workers to enhance outbreak detection and response.

This expansion builds upon VillageReach’s Polio Lab Sample Transport Program, which has been ongoing since 2022 in collaboration with the Global Polio Eradication Initiative.

Emily Bancroft, CEO and President of VillageReach, emphasized the importance of the program, stating,

“As we begin this critical work, we are reminded of the urgent need for robust primary health care systems that can respond swiftly to outbreaks. This program with Takeda enables us to work alongside governments to build infrastructure that not only saves lives but also enhances epidemic preparedness across the region”.

The launch of this program comes at a crucial time, as Africa faces the re-emergence and resurgence of vaccine-preventable diseases (VPDs). Factors such as conflicts, civil unrest, natural disasters, and inequities in vaccination coverage contribute to the increased risk of VPD outbreaks.

A multi-strategic approach, including strengthening disease surveillance, promoting health equity, boosting local vaccine manufacturing, and capacity building, is essential to tackling VPDs in Africa.

VillageReach aims to transform health care delivery to reach everyone, working with governments, the private sector, partners, and communities to build responsive primary health care systems that deliver health products, information, and services to the most under-reached.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!