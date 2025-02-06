Forgotten Children: Mzimba’s Tukuyu CBCC Struggles to Provide Basic Education

A heart-wrenching visit by officials from Needy Students Aid (NeSA) to Tukuyu Community-Based Childcare Centre (CBCC) in Mzimba North Constituency has exposed the harsh realities faced by children in Malawi’s rural areas.

Despite being one of the best-performing CBCCs in the district, Tukuyu CBCC is struggling to provide even the most basic education to its students. The centre’s dilapidated building, dusty floor, and hazardous toilet are just a few of the challenges that caregivers and students face on a daily basis.

What’s even more alarming is that the centre’s caregivers are volunteering their services without a salary, highlighting the dire need for support from the government and well-wishers.

Olivia Ziba, a caregiver at the CBCC, painted a bleak picture of the centre’s struggles. “We lack essential teaching and learning materials, and the building is in a terrible state. We’re doing our best, but it’s getting harder and harder to provide quality education to these children.”

Innocent Kamanga, an official from NeSA, emphasized the urgent need for support. “Tukuyu CBCC is a shining example of what can be achieved with dedication and hard work. But it’s clear that they need our help. We’re calling on the government, NGOs, and philanthropic individuals to step in and provide the necessary support to ensure that these children receive the education they deserve.”

As Malawi continues to grapple with the challenges of providing quality education to its children, the story of Tukuyu CBCC serves as a stark reminder of the work that still needs to be done.

