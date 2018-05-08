Kaliwo defiant, says will file fresh application in court against MCP

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) embittered suspended Secretary General Gustuv Kaliwo has said he will file fresh notice to High Court after registrar Justus Kishindo on Monday set aside the summons of Kaliwo and others, restraining the party from conducting any party activity including the convention.

Kishindo had set aside the Kaliwo summons on technicality, following a typographical error where instead of writing 28 days they had put 14 days.

But Kaliwo, a trained lawyer, said his camp which includes vice-president Richard Msowoya, treasurer general Tony Kandiero, deputy secretary general Chatonda Kaunda and fired publicity secretary Jessie Kabwila, would make a fresh application following the ruling that their summons could not stand due to the typo mistake.

“We have lost because the matter has not been heard on merit,” said Kaliwo in an interview.

“All I can say we have been delayed. This matter is not over,” he added.

Kaliwo said they are making a “fresh application.”

Justus Kishindo In his ruling said having considered arguments from both sides, he was of the opinion that MCP application should succeed over that of Kaliwo’s faction, which he said must fail on costs.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :