A 26-year-old Lilongwe based man Riyah Randera has died in Brazil on drug-dealing as the condoms filled with drugs which he swallowed to evade detection had bursts.

The Malawian embassy in Brazil confirmed the death of Randera.

It is reported that the youngman was a courier of a Nigerian drug lord in Lilongwe’s Area 47 residential area which has turned into a hub of drug dealing, including highly-addictive cocaine, mandrax and pedaphine.

The father of Riyah, a renowned engineer, Hanif Randera, said he learned about the youngman’s story on social media and had no prior knowledge he had travelled to Brazil.

He said he saw his son leaving in a taxi with Nigerian National Alex Ojukwu well known as ‘Old man’.

Malawi police arrested the Nigerian on Sunday and the father said he conceded to have bought an air ticket and facilitated the trip to Brazil, a relation to the family, John Benjamin Black Dzuwa said.

But the Nigerian had not shared information on how Riaz died.

Dzuwa said there should be an operation to ckeasecArea 47 which he said has turned into a drug-dealing paradise.

According to the father, Riyah had attained high school education in England before returning to Malawi three years ago to help manage a family farm in tobacco growing district of Kasungu.

