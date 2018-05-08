Malawi’s Imminent to perform at Hip Hop Zije alongside Rick Ross

Slovakia based rapper Imminent is this year expected to perform at Hip Hop Zije which is one of the biggest Hip Hop festivals in Europe.

Scheduled to take place from 29 June to1 July 2018 in Zlate piesky in Bratislava Slovakia, the festival will see Imminent rubbing shoulders with American rapper Rick Ross who has been listed as headliner.

Speaking to Nyasa Times, the Malawian born rapper said it was high time the world recognized the untapped talent in Malawi.

“My vision is to put Malawi on the map and at the same time use music to spread good and positive energy,” said the 28 year old rapper real name Chifuniro Kapanga.

He added: “My take on Malawian industry is that Malawi has talent and so much good music is being cooked but I think artists should come together and have a different approach to music like promos and have digital markets. All in all, am always impressed by how Malawian music has evolved from the time of Real Elements and Dynamite to now where most people are doing the modern type of rap.”

Meanwhile, Imminent on Saturday released a new video titled “Telling Me”.

“The video talks about trying to strike a balance between being an artist and normal life.“Telling Me” is a conversation between myself and my girl after taking 12 hours in the studio, so I can say the song was inspired by actual events that happened,” he explained.

“So far, I have released 9 songs on YouTube and since the beginning of this year I have been releasing singles every first Saturday of the month on my YouTube page,” he revealed.

He further disclosed that he currently working on an album called “Golf ball size consciousness”.

“I want to push my music as far as possible and I think the best phrase to sum it up is “sky is the limit”.

Watch “Telling Me” video:

