Kaliwo dismiss MCP MPs call for his suspension

Embattled Malawi Congress Party (MCP) secretary general Gustave Kaliwo has rebuffed calls by the party’s members of Parliament (MPs) that he should be suspended on charges of incompetence for failing to show policy direction in the party.

The MCP legislators accused Kaliwo, among other things, that he absented himself from major party functions for two years including the whole period of the six by-elections held in October without giving any reason.

They also alleged that Kaliwo has chosen a path to destroy the party.

But Kaliwo, a lawyer by profession, said he remains MCP secretary general and no one can force him out until the party convention.

“I find this whole issue disingenuous,” said Kaliwo, the former Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) .

He said the MPs have no power to remove him or recommend his suspension.

On allegations that he is being funded to disturb the party, Kaliwo said he cannot agree or deny because no one can believe his response.

Recently, MCP, the official opposition in Parliament, has been embroiled in in-fighting with Kaliwo’s faction insisting on having a convention.

The MPs have since recommended to the MCP national executive committee (NEC) be held by March 26, 2018..

