Kaliwo dismiss MCP MPs call for his suspension

Embattled Malawi Congress Party (MCP) secretary general Gustave Kaliwo has rebuffed calls by the party’s members of Parliament (MPs) that he should be suspended on charges of incompetence for failing to show policy direction in the party.
The MCP legislators accused Kaliwo, among other things, that he absented himself from major party functions for two years including the whole period of the six by-elections held in October without giving any reason.
They also alleged that Kaliwo has chosen a path to destroy the party.
But Kaliwo, a lawyer by profession, said he remains MCP secretary general and no one can force him out until the party convention.
“I find this whole issue disingenuous,” said Kaliwo, the former Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) .
He said the MPs have no power to remove him or recommend his suspension.
On allegations that he is being funded to disturb the party, Kaliwo said he cannot agree or deny because no one can believe his response.
Recently, MCP, the official opposition in Parliament, has been embroiled in in-fighting with Kaliwo’s faction insisting on having a convention.
The MPs have since recommended to the MCP national executive committee (NEC) be held by March 26, 2018..Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
I don’t know how to put it any straighter, MCP is coming back. And this time it is MCP 2.0. Osati yankhakamila ngati Gustav. Apite azikafinya mendo ya mugabe. The like of you and Peter who think they can inherit political authority is over. Political authority should be awarded through a democratic process as the governing institution currently is in Malawi. Otherwise you are us on a fools ride!
Those who know Hon.Kaliwo better will respect him highly.Kaliwo saved Kamuzu,mama,Lunguzi and Tembo.I was shocked hearing tembo talking idol about Kaliwo for only putting things in line.I quickly remember that even tembo wanted to rape the same constitution in 2013 by not respecting the two term constitutional mandate as provided for in the party constitution. thanks for the same DCs whom chakwela is taking them as nkholokolo by rejecting tembo. I KNOW Tembo is still bitter and cant talk good about the same.
Kaliwo is more mcp than Chakwela .mwina enanu ndinu ana zisiyeni.
A Kaliwo a Munlo akuwonetsa kuti angofuna MCp isokonekere basi Chakwera asalamulire bola atakhala iwo maganizo oyipa a jealous.
Mkulu wosafunira A Malawi zabwino – dyera lokhalokha ndodayi!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Joseph ndiwe mbuzi ndithu.
MONGA CHITSILU CHIMATI KULIBE MULUNGU MOMWEMOSO MAKAPE A MCP AMATI KULIBE MALAMULO, AMANGOPANGAPO ZINTHU ASADAUNIKE MALAMULO ZOTSATILA ZAKE AMAKANGANA OKHAOKHA, BRAVO MR KALIWO BRAVO, ULEMU WANU.
Kaliwo no wonder uli ndi chinkhope ngati George Chaponda showing high level of witchcraftism in you. Nkhope zotamba sizimasowa mwamva? Mfiti zotheratu izi.
Bwana Kaliwo I support each and every move you take. I wonder which MCP NEC is meeting? Is it the legitiment one put in place by the convention or the illegitimate one put in place by Chakwera? Who has communicated with the NEC members? If the communication has not come from Kaliwo then the meeting will be illegal. If MCP NEC is indeed meeting then Kaliwo, Kandiero, Msowoya,Kabwira, Njovuyalema, Jumbe among others must attend and Mkaka MUST NOT attend as he is not a NEC member.
Useless Kaliwo. Tikudziwa pompano pompano he will announce to join dpp. Wait and see soon after convention.