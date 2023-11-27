Kalulu, Hiroshi win NBM Inspire Greatness Golf

A team of golfers Mike Kalulu and Hiroshi Baba emerged champions of the National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc Inspire Greatness Invitational Golf played at Lilongwe Golf Club on Saturday.

The Inspire Greatness Golf comes after about two years since NBM plc hosted and attracted interest from 126 golfers including the country Vice President, Saulos Chilima, Minister of Tourism, Vera Kamtukule, retired Malawi Defense Force (MDF) commanders, General Henry Odilo and General Vincent Nundwe among others.

Kalulu and Baba amassed 47 points to win the tournament.

Kalulu said teamwork helped them to win the tournament.

“I had a new playing partner, but we collaborated well. We thank NBM plc for organizing the tournament which has attracted great golfers, so you should understand that it was not easy to win by beating all those golfers,” said Kalulu.

NBM plc Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mcfussy Kawawa commended the golfers for patronizing the tournament saying the aim was just to interact with the customers as they discuss business matters.

“While playing, your shot might have inspired someone to keep playing. On the course, we shared stories that may have inspired someone. At NBM plc, we believe in ‘Inspiring Greatness’,” he said.

On the possibility of returning on the Golf course with a similar tournament, Kawawa said: “Of course, but we do not want to commit because we only organize such tournaments when we feel we have to do that, unlike in the past when we had a calendar that we will host a National Bank of Malawi golf on such a day.”

