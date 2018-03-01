Kamlepo Kalua won’t be silenced with money, MP challenges

March 1, 2018 Wanga Gwede- Nyasa Times 10 Comments

Firebrand politician, Rumphi East MP Kamlepo Kalua (People’s Party-PP) has vowed that his voice cannot be silenced with money, saying he will continue with his no-holds-barred checks and balances.

Kamlepo:  My voice cannot be silenced with money

Kalua told Parliament that some people claimed that he was put as one of the beneficiaries of the controversial K4 billion to 86 parliamentary constituencies to silence him.

“Some people insinuated that I have been bought off by these allocations we are talking about,” he said.

Ironically, he said, his accusers in the opposition “met to share these resources equally.”

Kalua demanded the unnamed people to apologise.

“I want them to apologise because this is not the way to go,” he said.

An outspoken and defiant Kalua said he would not be silenced.

“I am not here so that somebody can give me money to silence me! Nobody can silence me! Nobody can silence me! And when I was fighting for multiparty democracy, these were babies. Some of these people,” he said.

Kalua, who is also Parliamentary Accounts Committee (PAC) vice chairman, promised to continue fighting for the poor.

Kalua, one of the politicians who championed democracy in the country, has been vocal on grand corruption scandal and is demanding justice for seven rotten ministers he claims were fingered in the audit report.

In the high-level fraud, millions of dollars of public money were channelled into private accounts through companies that provided the government with bills, but no services.

The forensic auditors of what was initially the K577 billion Cashgate—now reduced to K236 billion—say are disappointed that government did not curb the grand fraud 11 years after it was noted in 2005 under the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) watch.

In its report of a forensic audit of the government of Malawi covering the period January 2009 to December 2014, the auditors said that the 12-year inaction, especially in procurement mischief, lack of follow ups on red flags and poor cashbook reconciliation increase the risk of.

Central
Guest
Central

Don't change colours because zadziwika ayi!! I for one have thrown your ideas to the dogs………………………..!! Rumphi East, asadzadutse akuluwa mu May 2019………………………………………….! Mwapulika? Yeo chomene, naonga.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours 18 minutes ago
Assad
Guest
Assad

KAMLEPO !!! DON'T THINK THAT ALL THE PEOPLE ARE STUPID LIKE YOU.
WE ALL KNOW THAT YOU DID NOT SUPPORT THE 50 +1 MOTION AND AND THAT YOU ALSO BENEFITED FROM THE 4 BILLION KWACHA BEHIND THE CURTAIN AND WHAT DOES THAT MEAN ?
PLEASE GIVE US A BREAK …

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours 28 minutes ago
DzukaniAmalawi
Guest
DzukaniAmalawi
Honourable Kalua, you need to up your ante because obviously your strategy and tact to date isn't working. Politicians continue to loot and government funds keep disappearing; in fact your fellow politicians have become so good at hiding it hoodwinking people that it is getting better. If you are going to take this fight to its logical conclusion then do it at full capacity. Fighting corruption amongst your own shouldn't be a part-time job. Mobilise like-minded people with the parliament and fight the monster thats destroying the very fabric of society. Otherwise we applaud you for coming out clearly about… Read more »
Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours 46 minutes ago
kanchenga
Guest
kanchenga
In all fairness Mr Kalua you have been silenced already. We are not fools. By the way don't cheat people that you fought for our freedom. The fact of the matter is after the fall of the Soviet union and the Berlin wall the looked around them noticed the dictatorships which they were supporting. They pressured these dictatorships to change through many channels including withholding foreign aid. Obviously Malawi could not stand the pressure and gave in. Because of your connections with the so called lebels you got the message and took advantage. You Chihana and the Muluzis of this… Read more »
Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
6 hours 32 minutes ago
Extra Point
Guest
Extra Point

Hon. Kalua. Trust is weaning out . You didn't participate in Electoral Reforms Bill. Why did you miss that vote? It was one way of betraying the same democracy you claim to have championed . By being absent you allowed DPP to succeed and suppress majority vote when choosing the president. In fact you want presidents to be chosen by tribes. Those who are in large numbers win it all even when collectively they are in minority

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours 36 minutes ago
VVVVVVV
Guest
VVVVVVV

You were silenced up during the 50 + 1,that was the time for you to prove that you are Kalua

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 hours 18 minutes ago
Masoambeta
Guest
Masoambeta

I dont trust you any more, you lost the respect I had for you because of your double standard behaviour, as my brother Chikulamayembe has pointed just one example. You are rotten as well

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 hours 35 minutes ago
Kansire
Guest
Kansire

Adali kale man awa

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 hours 11 minutes ago
Chikulamayembe
Guest
Chikulamayembe

Where were you when the Nation NEEDED you most during 50+1 bills? you chickened away.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
8 hours 47 minutes ago
Ndaziona
Guest
Ndaziona

Kamlepo was mourning his brother you idiot. If Kamlepo voted bill ikanadutsa? Kamlepo is a fighter. Respect him

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 18 minutes ago

