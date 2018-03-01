Zomba MP Nangozo asks for Olympic centre at Gymkhana Club

Member of Parliament (MP) for Zomba Central Patricia Kainga Nangozo (Peoples Party –PP) has asked government to consider constructing a modern Olympic centre at the Gymkhana Club in the old capital city.

Nangozo made the request during the contribution in the midterm budget statement in Parliament.

She asked Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Goodall Gondwe to consider the issue about the construction of an Olympic centre at Gymkhana Club.

“Let me re-emphasise that this project will not only help the people of Zomba but also it will benefit the nation as a whole,” she said.

Nangozo noted with appreciation that government increased funding for Zomba Community Centre Ground (ZCCG) upgrading into a 20 000-seater stadium mini stadium from K500 million to K2 billion, that will change the outlook of Zomba City.

The project would include construction of netball and basketball courts.

The community ground, which has been hosting key Super League matches over the years, has recently been on the wane.

Its fence collapsed last season and the pitch has usually been rough while toilets are sometimes broken.

