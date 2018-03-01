UDF cautions aspiring MPs to desist from vilifying incumbents

United Democratic Front (UDF) has cautioned aspiring parliamentarian in the country to desist from vilifying sitting legislators in their bid to strategize themselves ahead of the 2019 tripartite elections.

UDF Deputy Secretary General David Lally noted that as the country gears for the 2019 elections, aspiring parliamentarians are going about in the constituencies vilifying incumbents by belittling their contributions, a development he has described as cheap propaganda.

“Democracy allows competition. But I would like to appeal to all aspiring legislators to respect the incumbents. During the time we have been Members of Parliament, we have had our own contributions, but it’s very unfortunate that those who are after our seats, have resorted to a vilification campaign,” Lally, told Nyasa Times.

A member of parliament for Machinga-Likwenu Constituency, Lally said the situation has created confusion in various constituencies in the country, where sitting legislators have lost respect of the constituents.

“What these aspirants are doing is to create an impression that those currently the seats have failed to deliver and this has led to the constituents rising up against the incumbents and even preferring to work with the aspirants,” he said.

He said: “What I would ask those who are after our seats is to exercise patience. They need to be constructive in their approach. Let us learn to value what others have done. We shouldn’t just be there to rubbish what others have done. Let us practice civility in the way we play the political game.”

Sharing Lally’s sentiments, Executive Director for Institute for Policy Interaction (IPI) Rafique Hajat appealed to al aspirants to give sitting parliamentarians enough time to fulfill their promises without any distractions.

“It is quite unfortunate that soon after elections in 2014; others had already started repositioning themselves for 2019. Please, let us learn when to do politics and when to focus on development. Unless, we learn when to do what, every time for us will be politicking. We are likely going to continue lagging behind in development endeavors if we can’t change this style of doing things,’ Hajat, told Nyasa Times.

Last week, Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC launched the 2019 Tripartite Elections setting the mood for the elections.

