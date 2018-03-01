Prof Tambulasi hails Malawi VP Chilima for ‘addressing moral decadence’ at Chanco lecture

Chancellor College Principal Professor Richard Tambulasi commended Vice-President Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima for delivering a public lecture to students at Chancellor College’s Department of Philosophy titled ‘Addressing Moral Decadence: Towards an Effective Compliance and Ethic Programme’.

Tambulasi described the public lecture delivered on Tuesday as a success as it addressed challenges that Malawi was experiencing.

In his lecture, Chilima observed that moral decay, including corruption, accelerates conflict between ethics and the law in all sectors of the economy.

“Adherence to ethical standards or moral conduct is the norm not the exception. But despite this full realisation, we still find ourselves caught in this trap such that these malpractices take the shape of normalcy and become a way of life.

“Individuals that are appointed to hold senior positions of influence eventually lose control over the organisations they represent because they are obsessed with external attachments.” he said.

Tambulasi then called on Malawians to embrace patriotism so that development should reach all corners of the country as urged by Chilima.

He said the faculty of humanities at the Chancellor College introduced a programme on ethics and morality to equip students with knowledge on how to identify moral challenges in all spheres of life, including governance, and help them identify workable solutions.

Chilima said the country was waiting for Chancellor College under the faculty of humanities to produce students rich in morals and those who were ready to follow ethical values as duty demands.

“Train students who will break moral decadence. Let philosophy graduates be agents of change,” said Chilima.

Chilima was a student at Chancellor College from 1990 to 1994 when he studied computer science and economics in the faculty of social science.

He returned in 2003 to 2005 for a Master of Arts in economics and studied with University of Bolton in the United Kingdom and was awarded a PhD in the Knowledge Management.

As he entered the hall students chanted “a Chilima anali pa Chanco,” (Dr Chilima studied at Chanco).

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :