Prof Tambulasi hails Malawi VP Chilima for ‘addressing moral decadence’ at Chanco lecture

March 1, 2018 Zawadi Chilunga - Nyasa Times, 4 Comments

Chancellor College Principal Professor Richard Tambulasi commended Vice-President Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima for delivering  a public lecture to students at Chancellor College’s Department of Philosophy titled ‘Addressing Moral Decadence: Towards an Effective Compliance and Ethic Programme’.

Chilima: Speaks on moral decay

Prof Tambulasi:  Chanco Principal says Chilima was spot on

Tambulasi described the public lecture delivered on Tuesday as a success as it addressed challenges that Malawi was experiencing.

In his lecture, Chilima observed that moral decay, including corruption, accelerates conflict between ethics and the law in all sectors of the economy.

“Adherence to ethical standards or moral conduct is the norm not the exception. But despite this full realisation, we still find ourselves caught in this trap such that these malpractices take the shape of normalcy and become a way of life.

“Individuals that are appointed to hold senior positions of influence eventually lose control over the organisations they represent because they are obsessed with external attachments.” he said.

Tambulasi then called on Malawians to embrace patriotism so that development should reach all corners of the country as urged by Chilima.

He said the faculty of humanities at the Chancellor College introduced a programme on ethics and morality to equip students with knowledge on how to identify moral challenges in all spheres of life, including governance, and help them identify workable solutions.

Chilima said the country was waiting for Chancellor College under the faculty of humanities to produce students rich in morals and those who were ready to follow ethical values as duty demands.

“Train students who will break moral decadence. Let philosophy graduates be agents of change,” said Chilima.

Chilima was a student at Chancellor College from 1990 to 1994 when he studied computer science and economics in the faculty of social science.

He returned in 2003 to 2005 for a Master of Arts in economics and studied with University of Bolton in the United Kingdom and was awarded a PhD in the Knowledge Management.

As he entered the hall students chanted “a Chilima anali pa Chanco,” (Dr Chilima studied at Chanco).

4 Comments on "Prof Tambulasi hails Malawi VP Chilima for 'addressing moral decadence' at Chanco lecture"

Central
Guest
Central

Tambulansi how many jackets do you take to office? Ooooooooooooooo!! Kapena ndio u prof umeneo!! Koma zilikoooooooooooo ku chanco

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours 40 minutes ago
DzukaniAmalawi
Guest
DzukaniAmalawi
Talk is cheap. Acting against visible lack of ethics and corruption amongst politicians is a necessity. That’s how we judge ethical leadership. Professor Tambulasi please encourage Deputy President to do the right thing; deal with those unethical politicians within his party. We are tired of reading papers everyday of those entrusted with hard earned tax revenue looting like unsupervised children in a candy store. Anyone could have stood on the podium and read the script; it takes a true leader to live the (ethical) message. We should demand more from our leadership and stop praising them for mediocrity. Donors are… Read more »
Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
6 hours 51 minutes ago
glingo
Guest
glingo

a principal nanu majacket ena ali pa Mpando ena mwavala koma ku laundry amapita

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 hours 24 minutes ago
Blessings Mlowoka from Enukweni (0888 755 333)
Guest
Blessings Mlowoka from Enukweni (0888 755 333)

I was there during the public lecture and It was a good lecture. We need commitment and collective responsibility for us to win this battle of Moral Decadence.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
9 hours 26 minutes ago

