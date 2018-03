Another millionaire made from Airtel Malawi Kuufira Promotion

Malawi’s giant mobile service provider Airtel has disclosed that the company is excited with progress of Kuufira Summer Bonanza as the company continues to surprise customers with life changing cash that witnessed a winner of K1 million in draw number 12.

Airtel Marketing manager, Tione Kafumbu said this on Wednesday when the company was conducting the draw which saw Blantyre based businessman Ben White Dikolimana winning K1Million

Kafumbu said since the inception of this draw, the revenue generated through rechargeable vouchers has increased tremendously.

When Airtel official phoned Dikolimana to inform him about his lucky, the subscriber said he was “very happy” to win the money.

“We are undergoing difficult time financially and to win such big amount of money is worth to cherish,” said Dikolimana.

Dikolimana said he was so excited though he could not believe that he had won.

Last week an agro dealer also won the similar amount of money. And Limbe housemaid Farida Phiri smiling all the way with MK1 million in the tenth draw of the promotion.

Airtel Malawi’s CSR & Corporate Communations Manager Norah Chavula-Chirwa told the news conference in the capital Lilongwe that the company was excited with how the promotion was continuing to change its customers’ lives.

Chavula-Chirwa said most interesting in the promotion is witnessing customers who are business men, quarry stone breaker and kabanza bicycle operator become millionaires over night.

She therefore encouraged subscribers to continue buying more credit that they become millionaires saying the promotion is real.

“You see, Kuufira Summer Bonanza is the life changer. We have seen quarry breaker, Tsunami seller, teachers and now a housemaid changing economically. This is what the company has been waiting to transform low income customers for the better,” excited Chavula-Chirwa.

Airtel Malawi in December excited its customers with additional promotion products for the coming festive season; Christmas and New Year in Kuufira Summer Bonanza.

The promotion products introduced including free data for a day when a customer top up with a minimum of MK250 airtime and above.

Using Airtel money, ATMs, direct top up or recharge card, the customer will automatically enter to win daily cash prizes of MK200, 000.00 to five lucky customers every week.

On top of that a subscriber will win MK1 million weekly that all participating customers qualify for the chance to win the grand cash prize of MK5 million, MK3 million and MK2 million at the end of the promotion in 13 weeks.

Customers therefore will continue enjoying 15 free minutes to call other Airtel numbers from 10pm until 4am (by toping up with MK100) to the already exciting 100 free SMS when they send 1 SMS.

