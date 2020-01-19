Kamlepo promises to render support to govt through constructive criticism

Member of Parliament for Rumphi East, Kamlepo Kalua has said he will no longer oppose Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration for the sake of opposing but rather take a constructive-criticism line.

He said this Thursday when Muslim World League distributed 1000 bags (of 25 kg each) of flour to poor families in Mlowe- Traditional Authority Mwamlowe in the district.



“I have been in opposition for quite a number of years. Now we need to support the government on the good initiatives it is doing buy bringing development in our constituency.

“I must be the face of my constituency and time has come for me to be constructive and face the community.

“I am doing this for my people so that they should have what they desired for long to be done here,” Kalua said.

He thanked the President for the development he brought in his area such as electricity and a transmitter for mobile phone network to Tchalo.

“Let me take this opportunity to thank the state president and appreciate him for considering my constituency in different development projects.

“People from Tchalo Ward used to have no phone network to communicate. But now there is a transmitter for phone network.

“Very soon the area will have electricity and there will be distribution of relief maize as promised by the President. I have hope that the Chiweta -Mlowe road will soon be constructed,” he added.

He urged chiefs and all his subordinates to work together for development to continue flourishing, saying his wish was to see transformation in communities’ livelihoods.

In his remarks, Traditional Authority Mwamlowe thanked government and the parliamentarian for mobilising the relief flour donated by Muslim World League, when people needed it most.

“The flour has come on time and we appreciate for considering our area. As you might be aware, our staple food is cassava, but it has been attacked by Millie bugs which have affected the entire area.

“We urge government through the district’s agriculture office, to provide us an alternative variety. It is a big concern but what the donors have done will in a way ease our plight,” said Mwamlowe.

Rumphi District Commissioner, Fred Movete hailed Muslim World League for the donation.

He said a November -2019 vulnerability assessment report indicated that there were 4600 families facing food shortage in the district with Rumphi East being one of the most affected areas.

Muslim World League representative, Ahmad Daib said they distributed eight thousand bags of flour in other districts in Central and Southern regions affected by food shortage.

He assured people in the area that his organisation would render a helping hand to all affected areas.

