Kamuzu Academy closes over Covid-19 surge

Malawi’s prestigious school, the Kamuzu Academy in Kasungu, has become the first school to be closed in the country due to the spike in Covid-19 cases in the district.

According to the school’s press statement issued on Thursday, which Nyasa Times has seen, the management is advising learners to leave the campus Friday or Saturday.

“Parents are told to settle fees balances before collecting their children at the Campus,” read part of the statement.

The development according to the statement is inline with the health authorities advice.

It has also reported that six teachers and two members of staff at Mtunthama Community Day Secondary School, which is close to the academy have been tested positive to covid-19.

In the last three days, Kasungu district has registered one death and 59 Covid-19 cases.

