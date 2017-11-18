Kamuzu Barracks reach FISD Cup final

Kamuzu Barracks Saturday booked themselves a second FISD Cup final in two years after ousting determined Master Securing on post match penalties 5-4 at Civo Stadium in Area 9, Lilongwe.

Master Security’s right back, Wyson Nkana blasted his spot kick over to limit his team’s chance of reaching the first ever cup final after putting a gallant fight and Kamuzu Barrack’s Manase Chiyesa delivered his winning kick.

The two teams were tied at 2-2 after regulation time and Fifa referee Ishmael Chizinga had no option but to call for penalty shoot out.

Kamuzu Barrack converted five spot kicks through World Nkuliwa, Pempho Kansichiri, Kelvin Haganda, Musfata Salim and Chiyesa while Vincent Mphepo’s kick was saved by Master’s keeper Bester Phiri.

Master Security scored their penalties through Gerald Nkungula, Juma Yatin, Richard Chande, Tsanzo Dalio while Eneya Banda’s attempt was parried by Kamuzu Barracks custodian Lehman Nthala and Nkana blasted his spot kick over the bar.

With the win Kamuzu Barracks will face the winner of the semi final encounter between Moyale Barracks and Nyasa Big Bullets on Sunday at Civo stadium.

The guards have themselves to blame for the exit as they missed several scoring opportunities in the first half and they were a better team.

Master’s striker and most dangerous in attack, Juma Yatin was denied in the 5th minutes when his effort had eluded Kamuzu Barracks goalie, Nthala but it hit the upright

Vincent Nyangulu of Masters had his powerful header parried by Nthala after connecting Amadu Makawa’s cross in the 15th minute.

Three minute later Diouf Simaone of Kamuzu Barracks had his dangerous curved 27 metre free kick tapped over by Masters keeper Phiri.

Master’s Yatin was twice denied by Kamuzu Barracks keeper Nthala when he saved his shots from the close range in the 32nd minute.

Seven minutes to break, Kamuzu Barracks went into lead through Dan Ziba when keeper Phiri had missaved an erial delivery.

The soldiers could not believe that they went back to the dressing room with a lead after they were put under siege most part of the game.

Kamuzu Barracks striker, Chiyesa made it 2-0 in the 53rd minute when he planted a Harvey Nkacha pass inside the box.

Yatin of Masters pulled one back two minutes later when he slotted in Dalio’s long continental throw in.

Masters made a double swith they brought in Lacky Mdezo and Francis Mkonda to increase fire power.

Nkacha could have helped Masters to equal the scores when his attempted clearance for a throw in from Dalio was miskicked and hit the cross bar in the 61st minute.

Four minutes later, Simaone had his direct free kick eluded Masters keeper Phiri before hitting the bar.

Kamuzu Barracks introduced the fresh legs of Samson Chiponda and Gift Mbwana for Ziba and Davie Banda .

Hanganda missed a seater in the 80th minute when substitute Chiponda has sent a floating ball in the penalty area.

Kamazu Barracks were awarded a penalty in the 88th minute when Masters defender, John Chalamanda had fouled Simaone. Chiyesa’s spot kick was saved by Keeper Phiri.

In the 92nd Master Security were given a penalty when goalie Nthala was adjudged to have pulled down Vincent Nyangulu in the penalty box.

Dalio made no mistake to level the scores 2-2 to the delight of ganyu fans at the stadium.

“We wasted a lot of chance in the first half. Some of our player were not too sure of themselves and as this was the first time they were playing in a semi game,” Masters player, Dali explained after the game.

He said they played a good game but only luck was not on their side.

“To be honest Master Security displayed good football. I think Yatin was an outstanding player for them and he has shown that his is capable,” a soccer fan, Victor Mpeni observed.

He viewed that the task is now in the hands of Kamuzu Barracks to win the cup this time around.

