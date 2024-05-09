Kamuzu Day celebration set for Tuesday next week, to cost K90 million

Government has announced that this year’s Kamuzu Day celebrations in memory of the country’s first president will be held next Tuesday, 14th May in Blantyre.

Minister of Local Government and National Unity Richard Chimwendo Banda made the announcement during a press briefing in Lilongwe, where he said atleast 90 million kwacha was budgeted for the celebration.

The minister added that the event has been prepared in a way that young people should be made aware of who Kamuzu Banda was, and the great foundation and contributions he made for the country.

In his remarks, a representative of the Kamuzu family Ken Kandodo said that the family is satisfied with the arrangement for the celebration to rotate among the country’s cities.

According to Chimwendo Banda, the celebration will start with interdenominational prayers, after which there will be traditional dances from Msanje, Mzimba and Kasungu among others, music performances by Anglican Voices for example, and a football match between Silver Strikers and Mighty Mukuru Wanderers.

