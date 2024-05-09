Nomads appoint former Flames Wadabwa as strikers trainer

Former Mighty Mukuru Wanderers FC striker Peter Wadabwa has been offered a job at the club as strikers’ trainer.

Wanderers announced his appointment today in a statement on its Facebook Page.

“Mighty Mukuru Wanderers FC welcomes its former forward Peter Pierre Wadabwa as strikers’ trainer, Wadabwa, who launched his football career at Wanderers Youth, played for various clubs both locally and beyond the borders.

Some of the clubs, which the former Malawi National Football Team star featured during his prime are Silver Strikers, Escom United, Mighty Wanderers, Jomo Cosmos, Thanda Zulu Royal, Golden Arrows and Desportivo de Maputo.”

On his part, Wanderers chief executive officer Panganeni Ndovi yesterday said they are hopeful that he will help the team improve its striking force.

The burly forward, who retired from active football in 2022 and played for the Nomads between 2016 and 2019, said he was happy with the appointment.

He said he would strive to polish the strikers’ sharp-shooting skills in the final third of the pitch.

“A striker’s job is to score goals and, when you find an opportunity in the box, the first thing is to shoot at goal. I have noted that the Nomads strikers tend to opt for unnecessary passes in the danger zone and that will change,” he said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!