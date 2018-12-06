Karim charged with theft and fraud in relation to Malawi police food deal: On bail

December 6, 2018 Wanga Gwede- Nyasa Times 4 Comments

Anti-Corruption Bureau  (ACB) has charged a businessman Zameer Karim with ties to President Peter Mutharika  in connection to K2.7 billion contract to supply rations to the police force.

Arrest publicity stunt? Karim (2nd r) with symapthisers at the court

The graft scandal that has embarrassed Mutharika’s government ahead of polls.

Karim, the head of Pioneer Investments which won the tender in 2015 and is an ally of Mutharika, and z leaked investigative report alleged he  paid K145 million ( $200 000 ) into the account of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) one day after receiving payment for the rations supply deal.

The President  was listed as the sole signatory on the receiving account and following a public outcry over the vast donation, the party was forced to return it – but an ACB probe subsequently cleared Mutharika of personal wrongdoing.

ACB director general Reyneck Matemba later said it was his right to discontinue investigations in the absence of incriminating evidence.

Karim  is charged with theft and fraud.

He was formally charged at Lilongwe Chief Resident Magistrate Court after an earlier interrogation at ACB headquarters in Mulanje House at City Centre  in Lilongwe.

Karim, who previously hit the headlines when it was revealed in July that he donated five vehicles worth a total of $115,000 to Mutharika who then registered them in his own name, is facing three counts of theft of K466 million  contrary ti Section 278 of the Penal Code, uttering a false document presented to CDH Investment Bank to acces a loan contrary to section 356 and 360 of the Penal Code and acquiring proceeds of crime (K466 million) contrary to Section 42 (i) of the Financail Crimes Act.

He has been released on bail.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

4
Leave a Reply

avatar
4 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
4 Comment authors
ThinktankMchachaNo Keacha Only Darkness.Shack Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Thinktank
Guest
Thinktank

This is PR stunt…….projecting the appearance of doing something….this is planned..fake arrest….

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 minutes ago
Mchacha
Guest
Mchacha

This is just a cover, I WILL NEVER TRUST THIS ACB OFFICE AND THIS PRESIDENT AND HIS KAMBEREMBERE GOVERNMENT. YOU WILL SEE WHAT THIS MATEMBA WILL DO AT THE END. THIS TO BE IS REVENUE MOBILISATION FOR DPP CAMPAIGN. HE WILL TREAT IT THE WAY HE TREATED CHAPONDA CASE. ADZAMPATSANSO OUR TAXES KUTI AGAWIREKO MZAKE. WHY CANT THEY PURSUE THE SO CALLED DONATIONS OF CARS AND THE SOLE BENEFICIARY? AHENTS OF THE DEVIL, MUDZAFA IMFA YOWAWA AKULU. PALIBE CHOSATHATU PANSI PANO…

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
24 minutes ago
No Keacha Only Darkness.
Guest
No Keacha Only Darkness.

Nothing whatsoever will result from charging Kareem because APM is his partner in crime. Sorry Malawians there is no one in Malawi who an Indian like Kareem is afraid of. No Malawian not even APM can punish Kareem or any other Indian in Malawi. We Indians can do whatever we wish to in Malawi. Your government is run by us Indians because all you Malawians are corrupt. And ignorant. You Malawians need to accept that we are the real owners of Malawi. You Malawians are born only to enrich the Indians.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
47 minutes ago
Shack
Guest
Shack

And Pitala is not charged with anything? He’s the one who received bribes. As far as I know, taking bribes is a crime.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
49 minutes ago

More From Nyasatimes