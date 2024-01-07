Karonga-based songstress Panashe drops Keisha White’s ‘Weaknesses In Me’ cover

Karonga-based female singer Panashe Praise Simbowe, stage name Panashe, has dropped a cover song from ‘Weaknesses In Me’ by English RnB singer Keisha White.

The ‘Weakness In Me’ is a hit song that explores complex emotions of being drawn to someone despite knowing that the relationship causes trouble and distress.

The song delves into the internal struggle between the desire for love and connection and the recognition of the negative consequences that result from indulging in the relationship.

In an interview, panashe said the cover song was produced by Sispence in Blantyre.

Asked on what fans should expect from her this year, the singer said:”My fans should expect more music that will inspire, educate and entertain them.”

She advised her female upcoming musicians to always work hard in their music life.

“To my fellow upcoming musicians I would say, let’s workhard and keep pushing our music.There is always room for our music and art out there,” she said.

On how she rates music industry in Malawi, Panashe said :”Currently the music industry in Malawi is up and rising, and growing so fast with quality compositions and there’s much progress as compared to a few years ago. Possibly I see most artist going international and I believe I am one of them.”

On his part, her manager Nic Thindwa described the singer as the one who is easy to manage.

“Panashe is a nice musician to work with. Very easy to manage and I enjoy working with her,”he said.

Thindwa added that the two have put a number of music projects to be done this year.

“We have many good music projects this year both local and international. I want my artist to be of international level and looking at how she performs, I am confident that she will make it to that soon. She is a talented and well mannered artist,” added Thindwa.

Panashe started serious music in 2023.

Locally, she is inspired by Rudo Chakwera while internationally she is inspired by Beyonce.

