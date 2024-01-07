Young Nomads rules: Wins 2023 King Kabvina Champions Cup, pockets K3.5m

January 7, 2024

Mighty Wanderers Reserve are the  champions of 2023 King Kabvina champion cup after defeating Kalonga Rovers by a goal to zero at champions stadium in Mponela.

Young Nomads are the 2023 King Kabvina Champions Cup

David Chikaonda converted a sport kick on 20 minutes after Wallace Adam was brought down in the box.

This is the second trophy of the season for the junior nomads and they have pocketed MK 3.5 million kwacha while Kalonga Rovers as  the runners up goes away with MK 2 million kwacha.

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve and Kamuzu Barracks Reserve goes away with MK750,000 each for reaching in the semifinals.

